Out of power, KCR faces heat for power pact with Chhattisgarh

It's not just that, Chhattisgarh said to have never supplied 1,000 MW from 2017-end, when the agreement came into effect. Due to the lower than contracted supply from Chhattisgarh, Telangana discoms had to buy power in the open market to meet the demand, which resulted in an additional burden of Rs 2,083 crore between 2017 and 2022, the year Chhattisgarh stopped power supply in April.