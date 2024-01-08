Owaisi demands Centre, Gujarat govt's apology to Bilkis Bano

"So the BJP government in Gujarat and the BJP government at the Centre both have helped in releasing these convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members and that is why I demand that the BJP government in Gujarat and the BJP government in Centre led by PM Narendra Modi they should speak up and apologise to Bilkis Bano. This is the minimum that can be done by the BJP," Owaisi demanded.