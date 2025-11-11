<p>Hyderabad: At least 29 passengers had a narrow escape when a private sleeper bus operated by Vihari Travels caught fire near Pittampally village in Chityala mandal of Nalgonda district on National Highway 65 early Tuesday morning.</p><p>The bus, travelling from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, caught fire after the driver noticed smoke coming from the engine. </p><p>Acting promptly, he alerted the passengers and opened the emergency exits, enabling everyone to evacuate safely. </p>.Delhi blast: Bengaluru police commissioner urges residents not to panic.<p>The vehicle, registered in Nagaland and operated by Vihari Travels, was completely gutted in the blaze.</p><p>Nalgonda district Superintendent of Police Sarath Chandra Pawar said the driver stopped the bus immediately after noticing the smoke, asked all passengers to alight, and moments later, the vehicle was engulfed in flames. </p><p>A police team reached the spot, and two fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.</p>.Bus owner arrested over Kurnool road accident that killed 19, granted bail .<p>This incident comes weeks after a tragic accident on the Kurnool highway in which 19 passengers were burnt alive when a private AC sleeper bus caught fire after dragging a motorcycle. </p><p>The bus, operated by VKaveri Travels and en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, was completely gutted in flames, though a few passengers managed to escape miraculously.</p>