People's stomach can't be filled by showing God's picture: Mallikarjun Kharge

Hyderabad: Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said people's stomach cannot be filled by showing the pictures of God.

Addressing Congress party booth level workers here, Kharge cautioned people not to fall into the "trap" of PM Modi.

In an apparent reference to the January 22 consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kharge said, "People’s stomach will not be filled by showing God’s picture."