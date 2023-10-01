PM Modi sets tone for BJP's campaign in poll bound Telangana; tears into BRS, says state wants change

Modi asked the people of Telangana to get rid of family run political parties. Taking a dig at BRS and the Congress as family run parties he said these are symbolic of the party of the family, by the family and for the family.

“Car (Poll symbol of ruling BRS) runs the government here in Telangana. But everyone knows who has the steering of that car. These families run the political parties as private limited companies. From the chairman, CEO, General Manager to Chief Manager all are from the same family. To show off, support staff are outsiders,” he said.

Modi also tried to take credit for announcing the National Turmeric Board for Telangana which has been a long pending demand from the local farmers.

“India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric. For a golden spice like turmeric, there was no board. The BJP government has decided to form the National Turmeric Board. It will hugely benefit the farmers of Telangana,” he said.

Modi reached the meeting venue at Boothput ITI grounds in a roadshow with overwhelming response from the BJP workers who had gathered in large numbers. Before reaching the public meeting venue, Modi at another venue laid the foundation, dedicated several development projects to the nation worth Rs 13, 545 Crs.