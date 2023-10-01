PM Modi sets tone for BJP's campaign in poll bound Telangana; tears into BRS, says state wants change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday set the tone for BJP's poll campaign in Telangana where polls for the assembly are only months away from now. He tore into the ruling BRS and also Congress while addressing a mammoth public meeting- 'Palamaru Praja Garjana' in Mahbubnagar on Sunday.
Modi kickstarted the slew of visits by BJP's top leadership to Telangana, lined up in the coming days, ahead of the polls in the state slated for December.
Modi said that the enthusiastic presence of people in large numbers at the meeting shows that Telangana is looking for change. He said Telangana needs and deserves a clean, corruption free and transparent government.
“Telangana wants change because people need a transparent and honest government instead of a corrupt government in the state. Telangana wants change because it needs to see work on the ground instead of false promises. Telangana wants change because it wants the BJP government in the state,” he said.
He alleged that the state government is minting money through the schemes meant for the farmers. “In the pretext of an irrigation project, corruption has taken place in Telangana. Have you ever heard that an irrigation project was inaugurated but it has no water for the farmers? This can be witnessed in Telangana,” he added.
Modi also said that the farmers in Telangana were promised to waive farm loans.
“However, due to false promises, many farmers lost their lives. The state government never paid attention to their problems. We don't have a government in Telangana. Despite that, we did everything to help the farmers. We restarted the Ramagundam Fertilizer plant which was closed for years,” he added.
Modi asked the people of Telangana to get rid of family run political parties. Taking a dig at BRS and the Congress as family run parties he said these are symbolic of the party of the family, by the family and for the family.
“Car (Poll symbol of ruling BRS) runs the government here in Telangana. But everyone knows who has the steering of that car. These families run the political parties as private limited companies. From the chairman, CEO, General Manager to Chief Manager all are from the same family. To show off, support staff are outsiders,” he said.
Modi also tried to take credit for announcing the National Turmeric Board for Telangana which has been a long pending demand from the local farmers.
“India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric. For a golden spice like turmeric, there was no board. The BJP government has decided to form the National Turmeric Board. It will hugely benefit the farmers of Telangana,” he said.
Modi reached the meeting venue at Boothput ITI grounds in a roadshow with overwhelming response from the BJP workers who had gathered in large numbers. Before reaching the public meeting venue, Modi at another venue laid the foundation, dedicated several development projects to the nation worth Rs 13, 545 Crs.