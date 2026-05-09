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PM Modi to inaugurate development projects, address BJP rally in Hyderabad on May 10

This marks his first public rally in Telangana following his 2024 re-election and historic BJP victories in the West Bengal and Assam assembly elections this month.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 07:09 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 07:09 IST
India NewsHyderabadNarendra ModiTelangana

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