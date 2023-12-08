JOIN US
telangana

PM Modi wishes KCR speedy recovery

He said on X, 'Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health.'
Last Updated 08 December 2023, 06:29 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished a speedy recovery to former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been hospitalised after a fall.

He said on X, "Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health."

Rao is undergoing treatment at a private super speciality hospital in Hyderabad after the fall on Thursday night and a fracture is suspected, sources in his office said.

Doctors are evaluating the condition of the 69-year-old BRS president, and he might require a surgery, they said.

(Published 08 December 2023, 06:29 IST)
