Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse crowds celebrating RCB’s IPL win in Hyderabad

<p>Following the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">RCB</a>) victory at the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, celebrations erupted in parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>, leading to police intervention.</p><p>A large number of fans, mostly youth, gathered on roads near the State Secretariat, KPHB, and other areas on the night of May 31 to celebrate RCB's second consecutive IPL title win.</p>.No RCB victory parade in Bengaluru as fans celebrate IPL triumph indoors.<p>However, the celebrations turned chaotic as supporters burst crackers on the roads and allegedly disrupted traffic movement, as clips went viral on social media showing fans' frenzy. </p><p>Videos showed some fans jumping on barricades and bursting firecrackers in their hands on the city's roads.</p>.<p>Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the unruly crowd, which was allegedly blocking roads and causing public nuisance, an official said to <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>Another police official said cases were registered against 17 individuals under the KPHB police station limits for allegedly causing public nuisance on the roads while in a drunken condition.</p>