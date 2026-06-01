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Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse crowds celebrating RCB’s IPL win in Hyderabad

Videos showed some fans jumping on barricades and bursting firecrackers in their hands on the city's roads.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsSports NewsHyderabadIPLRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreTelangana

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