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Political churn in Telangana: PM Modi's visit signals BJP's ambitions

The BJP is now said to be actively seeking to leverage this goodwill as it looks to make inroads into the GHMC region, where it has historically struggled.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:19 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 15:19 IST
India NewsBJPHyderabadIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiAndra Pradesh Narendra Modi

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