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Political frenzy over 9-day delay in arresting Union minister's son Bageerath in POCSO case

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has levelled serious accusations against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that he threatened the minor victim's family.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 13:21 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 13:21 IST
India NewsTelanganaIndia PoliticsK T Rama RaoBandi SanjayRevanth Reddy

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