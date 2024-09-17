Political parties in Telangana celebrate Hyderabad Accession Day under different names

At the state government's programme, Revanth Reddy said that Telangana dislodged Nizam's "tyrannical" rule ushering in the new chapter of democratic legacy on September 17, 1948. “This is the big triumph of Telangana people. Politics has no place in this. It would be foolish if anyone tried to derive political advantages from the entire episode of Telangana armed struggle. The people's government strongly felt that it is wrong to act in such a way as to thin out the sacrifices of the Telangana martyrs of yesteryear by calling the historical day as Merger day or Liberation day. It is the reason, the people's government linked the historical day to people and called it as 'Praja Palana Dinotsavam'."

"The people's government took such an important decision to reflect the aspirations of 4 crore people and their thoughts. If anyone finds fault with the decision against the spirit of the armed struggle, it will be only for their selfish interest and not for public wish,” said Revanth Reddy.

He added it was not a decision made for the sake of Congress party or their personal aspiration. "If we observe carefully, the appearance of geographical area of Telangana is similar to a clenched fist which is a symbol of fighting. It is called fist when the five fingers are tightly pressed into the palm. It denotes the message that all races, castes and religions are united in Telangana. It is unforgivable that some people are trying to create a dispute on September 17 to harm the unity," he observed.