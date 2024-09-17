Political parties in Telangana celebrate Hyderabad Accession Day under different names

Hyderabad: Political parties in Telangana observed September 17, the day the erstwhile Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state annexed to the Indian Union in 1948, under different names on Tuesday.
While the state's Congress government observed it as 'Paraja Palana' (people's governance) day, the BJP celebrated it as 'Telangana Liberation Day', and the BRS called it 'Telangana Integration Day'.
Interestingly, there were two official programmes in Hyderabad, one organised by the BJP-led central government where Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay participated, and the Congress government had another programme where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took part.
At the state government's programme, Revanth Reddy said that Telangana dislodged Nizam's "tyrannical" rule ushering in the new chapter of democratic legacy on September 17, 1948. “This is the big triumph of Telangana people. Politics has no place in this. It would be foolish if anyone tried to derive political advantages from the entire episode of Telangana armed struggle. The people's government strongly felt that it is wrong to act in such a way as to thin out the sacrifices of the Telangana martyrs of yesteryear by calling the historical day as Merger day or Liberation day. It is the reason, the people's government linked the historical day to people and called it as 'Praja Palana Dinotsavam'."
"The people's government took such an important decision to reflect the aspirations of 4 crore people and their thoughts. If anyone finds fault with the decision against the spirit of the armed struggle, it will be only for their selfish interest and not for public wish,” said Revanth Reddy.
He added it was not a decision made for the sake of Congress party or their personal aspiration. "If we observe carefully, the appearance of geographical area of Telangana is similar to a clenched fist which is a symbol of fighting. It is called fist when the five fingers are tightly pressed into the palm. It denotes the message that all races, castes and religions are united in Telangana. It is unforgivable that some people are trying to create a dispute on September 17 to harm the unity," he observed.
“A clenched fist has the power to crush the hills also. A united Telangana is as strong as a clenched fist. This is the fist of 4 crore people and it should be forever. This fist should always be a sign of struggle against the oppressors and dictators. A separate Telangana is the result of the sacrifice of many prominent personalities. The government will remember their sacrifices in every decision taken as part of the administration. The welfare of 4 crore Telangana people will be the cornerstone of governance. Henceforth, September 17 is being celebrated as 'Praja Palana Dinotsavam'. The people of Telangana are the sailors of this state. Their thoughts are our practice. Our endeavour is to fulfill people's aspirations,” he added.
BRS working president, K T Rama Rao said that "some people who don't know history have distorted September 17 for political purposes".
"With the intention of maintaining Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb in Telangana, KCR has maintained peace and security without any disturbance in the last 10 years," he added.