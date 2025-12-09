<p>Hyderabad: Political tensions escalated in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> after BJP workers put up posters of Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> outside the Congress office. </p><p>Following the incident, police detained the BJP’s State Social Media Convenor Sumiran Komarraju, State Core Committee member Ajay, and party leader Tatipamula Sai Kiran Goud under Sections 353(1) and 353(2) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a> early on Tuesday morning.</p><p>The BJP condemned the arrests as arbitrary and politically motivated, alleging that the Congress government was using law enforcement to silence dissent.</p><p>The posters depicted Revanth Reddy seated on a throne-like chair with multiple robotic arms holding placards. The banner, titled “Two-Year Progress Report of Congress CM Revanth Reddy,” listed allegations such as “secret deal with KCR/KTR,” “brothers controlling real estate,” “monthly hafta to Delhi,” “temple demolitions,” “25 per cent commission on everything,” and “free hand to rowdies.”</p>.'Congress has Muslim League mindset, spreading hatred against Hindus': BJP on Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's remarks.<p>According to police, a GHMC employee lodged a complaint on December 6, following which the accused BJP leaders were summoned to the police station and served notices. The controversy coincided with the Congress government completing two years in office on December 9.</p><p>Union Coal Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-kishan-reddy">G Kishan Reddy</a> criticised the arrests, calling them a blow to free speech. “On one hand, the Telangana government is hosting a global investment summit to project Hyderabad as an investor-friendly destination promising predictable policy, fair regulation, and rule of law. On the other hand, the same government arrests a BJP social media convenor in the middle of the night for a poster that highlights its failures,” he said in a social media post.</p><p>“How will such arbitrary arrests boost investor confidence? Will global investors not hesitate, thinking the state is run by an intolerant and errant regime? I strongly condemn this illegal arrest and suppression of free speech. The people of Telangana will not forget the Congress government’s Emergency-style mindset and dictatorial attitude,” he added.</p>.Congress in Telangana facilitating quid pro quo of Rs 5 lakh cr to benefit select industrialists: BJP.<p>BJP chief spokesperson N V Subhash also criticised the action, describing it as an attempt to stifle opposition voices. “This is a direct attack on democracy. The posters merely raised questions on behalf of the people — reminding the government of its promises and its unfulfilled commitments. Such criticism is a constitutional right,” he said.</p><p>Subhash added that imposing severe criminal charges on those who expose the failures of the Revanth Reddy government reflected a “dictatorial mindset and suppressive politics.” “Filing cases against those who speak the truth and using police machinery for political gain is a grave misuse of power. In a democracy, the right to criticise is fundamental. The BJP will firmly confront the Congress government’s authoritarian approach,” he said.</p>