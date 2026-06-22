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Homeindiatelangana

'Pushpa 2' stampede: Allu Arjun appears before court virtually, matter posted to July 6

The stampede occurred as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the premiere.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganastampedeallu arjun

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