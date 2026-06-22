'Pushpa 2' stampede: Allu Arjun appears before court virtually, matter posted to July 6

<p>Hyderabad: Telugu actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allu-arjun">Allu Arjun</a> on Monday appeared virtually before a city court after being summoned in a case related to the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of <em>Pushpa 2</em> at Sandhya Theatre here in December 2024.</p><p>The court, after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by Hyderabad police in December 2025 against 23 accused, including Allu Arjun, had subsequently issued summons directing them to appear before it on Monday.</p><p>Arjun appeared virtually before the court and marked his presence. The other accused in the case appeared in person.</p><p>The court posted the matter to July 6.</p>.'Pushpa 2' Stampede Case: Hyderabad court orders Allu Arjun to appear in person.<p>The theatre's owner, partners, manager, lower-balcony in-charge and gatekeeper were named as accused Nos: 1 to 10 in the charge sheet, while Arjun has been named accused No: 11.</p><p>Allu Arjun was arrested after a 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the screening of <em>Pushpa 2</em> at the theatre on December 4, 2024.</p><p>The stampede occurred as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the premiere.</p><p>Following the incident, city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Chikkadpally station, based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.</p><p>Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, and was released the next day after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. He was later granted regular bail.</p><p>Allu Arjun and the makers of <em>Pushpa 2</em> extended financial assistance to the family of the deceased woman and her son.</p><p>The Telangana government also announced financial assistance to the family.</p>