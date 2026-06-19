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Homeindiatelangana

'Pushpa 2' stampede case: Court issues summons to actor Allu Arjun, others

The Hyderabad police had earlier filed a charge sheet against 23 persons in the court in connection with the case.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsTelanganastampedeallu arjunPushpa 2

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