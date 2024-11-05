Home
Rahul Gandhi to attend caste census meeting in Hyderabad today

According to the schedule given to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Gandhi would arrive here at 4.45 pm by a special flight from Fursatgunj Airport in UP.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 04:30 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 04:30 IST
