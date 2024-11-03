Rahul Gandhi to attend Telangana Congress meeting on caste survey on November 5

<p>Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would attend a meeting to be organised by the party's Telangana unit here on November 5 on the caste survey initiated by the state government.</p>.<p>Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the state unit would hold the meeting to take suggestions from stakeholders on the caste survey.</p>.<p>The TPCC has also invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the event, Goud said.</p>.Priyanka Gandhi to resume bypoll campaign in Wayanad from Nov 3; Rahul Gandhi to accompany her.<p>The Congress government in the southern state has begun preparations to conduct a comprehensive socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey, in accordance with the promise made by Gandhi before last year's Assembly polls.</p>.<p>The survey would be launched on November 6. Telangana's backward classes commission has been holding public hearings to receive representations from caste associations and other stakeholders.</p>