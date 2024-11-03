Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Rahul Gandhi to attend Telangana Congress meeting on caste survey on November 5

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the state unit would hold the meeting to take suggestions from stakeholders on the caste survey.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 22:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 22:53 IST
CongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsCastesurveyTelangana News

Follow us on :

Follow Us