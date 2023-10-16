Rahul & Priyanka to launch Telangana bus yatra on October 18

Hyderabad: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will launch the much-talked about Vijaya Bheri bus yatra on Oct 18 at Jagityala.
Aimed at taking the message of ‘Six Guarantees’ announced by Sonia Gandhi for Telangana on September 17 to the masses, the Bus Yatra will be held for 12 days covering 35 assembly segments.
Interactive meetings, public meetings are expected to be held in at least three assembly segments in a day. Other central party senior leaders are also expected to participate in the yatra in the subsequent days.
Rahul Gandhi will start the bus yatra from Mulugu Ramaiah mandir. Next day he will interact with coal miners at Singareni. In Karimnagar town, there will be padayatra and public meeting on the second day. There will be public meetings at Bodhan, Armoor and Nizamabad on day three.
Parallel to Bus Yatra, Congress is also planning another programme as part of which suggestion boxes will be made available at all the district party offices and also a tol free number will be announced. Congress will chalk out an action plan to solve the issues, complaints and suggestions received in the suggestion box and also on toll free number within 100 days after coming to power.
Congress is also using the Bus Yatra to showcase unity among state leaders. Congress party which is struggling to regain the lost ground in Telangana has brought in its winning ‘guarantees’ formula to the state.
“We have planned pada yatras, interactions with groups and also public meetings during this Bus Yatra. The BRS government has deceived the public. We will expose their misdeeds,” said Telangana PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy.
It is widely believed that the announcement of such ‘Five guarantees’ had fetched Congress a historic win in Karnataka a few months ago, trouncing the incumbent BJP government giving it a body blow.
Taking a leaf out of this successful playbook, Congress top leader, Sonia Gandhi at the ‘Vijayabheri’ public meeting on September 17 in Hyderabad announced similar ‘six guarantees’ that will form the main basis of the party’s poll manifesto for Telangana.
Congress as part of its six guarantees had promised Rs 2,500 for eligible poor women, LPG gas cylinders for Rs 500, Rs 15,000 to farmers and tenant farmers annually, monthly social security pension of Rs 4,000 and Rs 10 lakhs of Rajiv Arogyasri insurance.
Most importantly Congress had brought in the most-talked guarantee of free bus travel for women in RTC buses in Karnataka to Telangana.