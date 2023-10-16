Rahul & Priyanka to launch Telangana bus yatra on October 18

Congress is also using the Bus Yatra to showcase unity among state leaders. Congress party which is struggling to regain the lost ground in Telangana has brought in its winning ‘guarantees’ formula to the state.

“We have planned pada yatras, interactions with groups and also public meetings during this Bus Yatra. The BRS government has deceived the public. We will expose their misdeeds,” said Telangana PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy.

It is widely believed that the announcement of such ‘Five guarantees’ had fetched Congress a historic win in Karnataka a few months ago, trouncing the incumbent BJP government giving it a body blow.

Taking a leaf out of this successful playbook, Congress top leader, Sonia Gandhi at the ‘Vijayabheri’ public meeting on September 17 in Hyderabad announced similar ‘six guarantees’ that will form the main basis of the party’s poll manifesto for Telangana.

Congress as part of its six guarantees had promised Rs 2,500 for eligible poor women, LPG gas cylinders for Rs 500, Rs 15,000 to farmers and tenant farmers annually, monthly social security pension of Rs 4,000 and Rs 10 lakhs of Rajiv Arogyasri insurance.

Most importantly Congress had brought in the most-talked guarantee of free bus travel for women in RTC buses in Karnataka to Telangana.