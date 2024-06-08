Ramoji Rao: A versatile genius who left an indelible mark on media, entertainment industries

Hailing from a middle-class family of farmers, Ramoji Rao ventured into the media sector with the launch of 'Annadata', a magazine for the peasants, in 1969.

The Eenadu founded by him in the port city of Visakhapatnam in 1974 revolutionized the newspaper industry in undivided Andhra Pradesh and continues to be the largest circulated Telugu daily with multiple editions.

Eenadu became a pioneer in several ways as Ramoji Rao, who is known for his punctuality, had ensured that the newspaper reached readers before sunrise as against a delayed delivery to them.