Ramoji Rao: The dreamer who built Film City

Passion for movies

Rao’s 87-year life journey was anchored on this principle. He infused a social responsibility dimension into his films, TV shows, and newspapers. This is how Rao, who hailed from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, became renowned across the country and even secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. His journey won him one of India’s highest civilian awards, the Padma Vibhushan.

As a young boy who used to watch two movies a week, Rao went on to create Ramoji Film City, where two films could be made every week. From the time he watched movies to the time he oversaw Film City operations, sitting in a nine-story office there, his life was filled with many dreams.

When I entered his office as the head of the ETV news division, I knew I would take back with me a wealth of stories every time I met him.Once, he said, “Do you know I am also a film star?” If you search for Ramoji Film City on Google, you will find everything about me, but you won’t find that I have acted in films,” he said, chuckling. That was just two years after he had started the film magazine Sitara. I had close contact with him for nearly a decade.

Rao could identify a need, and meet it, and this was the secret behind his success. Whether in cinema, television, politics, or hoteliering, this was his strategy — filling the gaps.

Within a few years of starting Sitara, he set up awards for cinema. He was also the first to focus on those who remained in the shadows in the film industry, and give them due recognition.

He loved watching films and reading books. He merged these passions and emerged victorious on the big screen. A less-known aspect of his life was that he ran magazines, Chatura and Vipula, for literature enthusiasts. A story published in Chatura, ‘Prema Lekha’, was adapted into a film. Thus, Rao’s cinematic dream began with ‘Srivariki Premalekha’ (1984), and from there, he never looked back.