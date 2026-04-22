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Relief for KCR, Harish Rao as Telangana High Court rules 'no action' on Kaleshwaram Commission report

The court termed the commission's findings as prejudicial to the petitioners.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 11:38 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 11:38 IST
India NewsK Chandrashekar RaoTelanaganaTelangana High Court

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