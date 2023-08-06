Renowned Telangana folk singer Gaddar no more

Renowned Telangana folk singer and balladeer Gaddar, who was popularly known for his revolutionary songs during the 1980s and later during the Telangana statehood agitation, passed away here on Sunday due to ill-health. He was 77.

Gaddar, whose real name is Gummadi Vittal Rao, died at Apollo Spectra Hospital in the city due to lung and urinary problems and advanced age, the hospital said in a statement.