Republic Day parade: Telangana's tableau honours legacy of tribal freedom fighters, grassroots democracy

New Delhi: Telangana's tableau in the Republic Day parade on Friday honoured the legacy of tribal freedom fighters who emerged as the guiding lights during India's struggle for independence.

The tableau celebrated the heroic efforts of leaders like Komaram Bheem, Ramji Gond and Chityalallamma (Chakalillamma), whose indomitable spirits have become integral to the folklore of the region.

Komaram Bheem and Ramji Gond stood tall, advocating for the freedom, dignity, and rights of indigenous tribal communities.