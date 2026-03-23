<p>Hyderabad: Amidst strong opposition from BRS and stiff resistance from the project affected <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> on Monday has offered to constitute a Cabinet Sub committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Musi Rejuvenation Project.</p>.<p>Speaking in the Legislative Council Chief Minister said that the government formulated a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/roadmap">roadmap</a> for the development of Musi and assured that all the displaced will be provided rehabilitation. He appealed to the political parties to stop false propaganda against the Musi project.</p>.<p>He criticised the previous BRS government for abandoning the Musi project. Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao claimed that he established the Musi River Development Corporation. Why the BRS is politicising the project, the Chief Minister said that the government is ready to seek suggestions on the project.</p>.<p>Stating that the government secured permission to develop an underpass road at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/begumpet-airport">Begumpet Airport</a>, Revanth Reddy said that it was the first of its kind project in the country.</p>.<p>“Our objective is to minimize the need for vehicles to halt at traffic signals within the city, thereby ensuring a smooth flow of traffic. Measures were also taken to clear encroachments from footpaths in order to safeguard human lives and allocated designated spaces for street vendors. To ease the parking problem, a multi-level car parking facility was also established near KBR Park. The works for the elevated corridors along the Nalgonda and Vijayawada routes were also under progress,” he said.</p>.'First time' in world underground traffic tunnel being built beneath Begumpet Airport runway: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.<p>The Chief Minister highlighted Telangana Rising 2047 and the development of PURE, CURE and RARE regions for a sustainable development and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economic">economic</a> growth of the entire Telangana state. "We will also establish an industrial corridor spanning an area of 10,000 square kilometers ", he said.</p>.<p>He explained how <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> are facing the threat of increasing air <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pollution">pollution</a>, traffic problems, floods and other civics problems. “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> is known as the "City of Rocks and Lakes." Although we often refer to it as the "Old City," it represents the original core of the metropolis. The city is home to numerous historical landmarks, including the Charminar, Gulzar Houz, and the Legislative Council building where we are currently situated,” he said.</p>.<p>Revanth Reddy pointed out that despite possessing such a glorious history, Hyderabad city is now facing challenges. In view of the exponential increase of vehicles, Chief Minister emphasised that there is an urgent need to establish adequate parking facilities to accommodate this growing volume of vehicles.</p>.<p>Revanth Reddy also said that relocation of pollution causing industries in the Hyderabad City outside the ORR will help to provide land for middle class.</p>.<p>“As a result, Hyderabad will become a more livable city. The plans regarding the development works currently underway across 29 different locations was already announced. Introduced the HILT policy to ensure that Hyderabad does not face air pollution like Delhi. We are reclassifying land from industrial zones to multi-use zones," he said.</p>.<p>He said that government prepared a big plan to construct an elevated corridor running through the heart of the city, alongside Musi River, stretching from Gandipet to Gourelli. The corridor will help to travel from Gandipet to Gourelli a distance of just 40 kilometers in a short time.</p>