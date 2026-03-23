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Revanth Reddy offers Cabinet sub-panel on Musi project amid opposition

Stating that the government secured permission to develop an underpass road at Begumpet Airport, Revanth Reddy said that it was the first of its kind project in the country.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 12:30 IST
HyderabadTelanganaCabinetA Revanth Reddy

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