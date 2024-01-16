Revanth Reddy launches ‘Invest in Telangana’ campaign at Davos; faces BRS ire

On the first day of the WEF meeting, the Telangana official delegation held important deliberations with many prominent industrialists and investors. The delegation explained to investors that Telangana has already been developed as the center of IT and biomedical sciences. The Chief Minister showcased the youngest state of Telangana as the best destination for investment in the meeting.

The Chief Minister met WEF President Borge Brende, other organizers, and dignitaries at Davos on Monday. He discussed elaborately the investment opportunities in Telangana with the representatives of the blue-chip companies. The Chief Minister explained the state government's commitment to promoting Telangana as the most sought-after venue for investments.

He emphasized that the government, industrialists, and business stakeholders should work in tandem to help people become rich and improve their living standards along with sustainable development.

Later, Revanth Reddy met Ethiopia Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Hassen. The Chief Minister illustrated the Telangana government's road map for industrial development in the meeting with Ethiopia Deputy PM.

The Indian diaspora and NRIs accorded a warm welcome to CM Revanth Reddy and IT Minister Sridhar Babu on their arrival in Davos.

However, the opposition BRS was quick to mock Revanth Reddy. “Revanth Reddy should not make himself a laughing stock and bring dishonor, disrepute, and disgrace to the state of Telangana with his incoherent, inconsistent, and incompetent responses on a global platform. His unintelligible comments won’t bring any appreciation either to him personally or to the state of Telangana. He must unlearn his loose cannon political rhetoric at least on international forums,” said BRS leader Dr. Dasoju Sravan.

He also added that the IT and Industries Minister, Sridhar Babu, who is a graduate from Delhi University and a postgraduate from Hyderabad Central University and who worked as a cabinet minister in the previous governments is being overshadowed.

“By sidelining Sridhar Babu, who is a relatively experienced and competent man, Revanth Reddy seems to be taking a lead role, only just because he is the Chief Minister. He will destroy the fortunes of Telangana and cause disrepute to the state unless he prepares himself,” added Sravan.