Revanth Reddy listens to people's grievances in Praja Darbar

Hyderabad: A day after taking oath as the chief minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy interacted with the people and listened to the grievances.
On Friday, he held Praja Darbar at the official residence of Chief Minister - Jyothiba Phule Bhavan - to listen to the grievances of the general public. A special mechanism has been developed to register the petitions online and issue a unique grievance number to each petition.
A special mechanism will register the petitions online and issue a grievance number. A printed acknowledgment will be given to the applicant along with an SMS acknowledgment. Elaborate arrangements have been made for people to sit inside the Praja Darbar. The first day of Praja Darbar received a good response as people came from not only Hyderabad but also from other places.
The CM also held a high-level review meeting with the senior officials on the power sector in the state.
Guidelines for free bus travel
On Friday, the government issued guidelines on the implementation of one of the six guarantees- Mahalakshmi - promised by the Congress. On Thursday, during the first cabinet meeting, the government decided to implement two of the six guarantees on Saturday, coinciding with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's birthday, which falls on December 9.
According to the guidelines, the scheme is for the benefit of girls and women of all age groups and transgender persons. They can travel anywhere within the borders of Telangana state in Palle Velugu and express buses with effect from Saturday. Travel in inter-state express and Palle Velugu buses will be free. The government will reimburse the TSRTC.