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Revanth Reddy's 'HYDRAA inspired by Hitler' remark triggers row; BJP says 'Emergency mindset out in open'

Telangana CM defends demolition drive by the anti-encroachment task force, compares its scale to damage caused by conflicts involving countries such as Iran, Israel.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 06:22 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 06:22 IST
India NewsHyderabadIndia PoliticsG Kishan ReddyRevanth ReddyAdolf Hitlerencroachment clearance driveTelangana News

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