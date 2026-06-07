Revanth Reddy's 'HYDRAA inspired by Hitler' remark triggers row; BJP says 'Emergency mindset out in open'

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana </a>Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's claim that the State's anti-encroachment task force — HYDRAA — was inspired by Adolf Hitler has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition BJP.</p><p>On Saturday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revanth-reddy">Revanth Reddy</a> claimed that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was formed drawing inspiration from Hitler, saying the German dictator's favourite word was 'Hydra'.</p><p>"Hydra was Adolf Hitler's favourite word. His core team was named Hydra," he claimed.</p><p>At 'The Hindu's Huddle: India in Dialogue' event in Bengaluru, Revanth Reddy said he named the task force after the word and built it to act decisively against encroachers.</p>.<p>The Chief Minister said a senior IPS officer heads HYDRAA, which is backed by 3,000 retired Army personnel.</p><p>Defending the agency's demolition drive, he compared its scale to damage caused by conflicts involving countries such as Iran and Israel.</p>.HYDRAA says Owaisi's Fatima College built on lake bed, BJP demands demolition .<p>Revanth Reddy's claim, which lacks historical backing, drew backlash from the BJP, which demanded an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister.</p><p>Union Minister for Coal and Mines <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kishan-reddy">G Kishan Reddy</a>, Secunderabad BJP MP, said the remarks reflect "Congress' dangerous Hitler and Emergency mindset". </p><p>“Revanth Reddy, now openly boasting that Hitler inspired him to create HYDRAA and is comparing his demolitions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad </a>to those in war-torn countries like Iran and Israel, echoing his leader Rahul Gandhi’s language," said Kishan Reddy in a post on X.</p><p>“From Emergency to Hitler – Congress has always muzzled people. Revanth Reddy needs to hang his head in shame and tender an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana," he added.</p>.<p><strong>Formed in 2024</strong></p><p>HYDRAA, formed in July 2024 by reorganising the city's Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management Department, has faced severe judicial scrutiny and repeated reprimands from the Telangana High Court for arbitrary demolitions, unverified land seizures, and disobedience of court orders.</p>