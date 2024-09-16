Row erupts over 'Muslim-like' Ganesh idol in Telangana; organisers point to 'Bajirao Mastani' as inspiration

A Ganesh pandal organised in Telangana's Secunderabad in which the deity's idol had a "Muslim-like" appearance created controversy.

The picture of Ganesh idol, dressed in green attire which went viral on social media, sparked a wave of backlash from users with several labelling it as "inappropriate" appearance

The organisers, however, clarified that the theme of the Ganesh pandal was inspired from the Bollywood movie 'Bajirao Mastani', which led to the misunderstanding.

India Today reported that Young Leo's Youth Association took inspiration from the attire worn by actor Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani for the idol's dress.

"We didn’t deliberately choose a Bajirao Mastani theme. Unfortunately, the way things unfolded led to misunderstandings. Our goal was never to hurt anyone’s feelings," a member of the organising committee was quoted as saying by India Today.

"We just want to move forward with our celebration of Ganpati Bappa. The execution wasn’t what we expected, but we don’t wish to escalate the situation," another committee member said.