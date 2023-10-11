Home
Telangana

Rs 3.35 crore hawala cash seized in Hyderabad; four held

On inquiry, the four occupants of the car said they used to collect 'hawala' amounts and deliver at various places , police said.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 20:11 IST

Follow Us

Four persons were apprehended here on Tuesday and unaccounted cash of Rs 3.35 crore was seized from their possession, police said.

During a vehicle check by the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force North Zone along with local police in Banjara Hills, the officials found cash of Rs 3.35 crore from a car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said.

On inquiry, the four occupants of the car said they used to collect 'hawala' amounts and deliver at various places here, police said.

For delivering Rs one crore they used to charge Rs 25,000 as commission, they said.

They collected hawala amounts from different areas of the city and while shifting it to their office, police intercepted the vehicle, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

Further probe was on.

(Published 10 October 2023, 20:11 IST)
Telangana

