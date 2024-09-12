Sarees, bangles, and footwear: BRS MLA's remarks against defectors create flutter in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana opposition BRS MLA from Huzurabad Padi Kushik Reddy sparked a political storm in Telangana with his offer to send sarees and bangles to 10 party MLAs who defected to the Congress. While supporters of Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi attacked Kaushik Reddy's residence in Kondapur, Congress women activists warned the BRS MLA about his remarks.
On Wednesday, Reddy had offered to send sarees and bangles to the defected MLAs who had not resigned before joining Congress.
The government's recommendation of Arikepudi Gandhi, a BRS MLA defected to Congress, as the state assembly Public Accounts Committee Chairman was the latest flashpoint in this slugfest, after which the BRS leader offered them sarees and bangles.
On Thursday, violent supporters of Gandhi stormed into a luxury villa inside a gated community located in Kandapur where Kaushik Reddy lives, and vandalised parts of his house. For a brief moment, supporters of Gandhi and those of Kaushik Reddy clashed before police intervened and brought the situation under control.
As a response to Kaushik Reddy's gesture, Telangana State Women's Cooperative Development Corporation Chairman Bandaru Shobharani showed her footwear and cautioned him, advising him to send sarees and jewellery to BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao first.
“BRS was formed with the joining of leaders from other parties. Look at where KCR's political emergence originated. Before speaking dismissively about women, he should speak with some sense. Action should be taken against Kaushik Reddy. We will file a complaint against him with the police. The Women's Commission should take suo motu action on Kaushik Reddy's statements and summon him to an inquiry. We are requesting the Speaker to suspend him from the Assembly,” she said.
Telangana state Arya Vysya Corporation chairman, Kalva Sujatha, reminded that Kaushik Reddy won by campaigning that he would die if not elected, using his wife and children as a shield. “Kaushik Reddy is presenting himself as a leader worthy of the title of 'Pativrata Shiro Mani' (ideal husband). Women will retaliate severely if they receive disrespect. If he does not apologise to women immediately, we will not allow him to move around freely," she warned.
Published 12 September 2024, 07:33 IST