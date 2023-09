BRS MLC K Kavitha was given interim relief by the Supreme Court on Friday in a matter related to the alleged Delhi excise policy irregularities case.

The apex court adjourned hearing on Kavitha's plea against ED summons till September 26 as ED has also deferred its summons against her till then.

The central agnecy has told the SC that they will not insist K Kavitha to appear before it till September 26.

More to follow...