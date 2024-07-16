SC orders replacement of judge looking into Telangana power sector irregularities by KCR govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Congress-ruled Telangana government to replace retired judge L Narasimha Reddy from one-man Commission of Inquiry set up to look into the role of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in alleged irregularities in the power sector.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the judge has crossed the bar by holding a press conference and expressing his opinions.

Following the hearing on a petition filed by Rao, Justice Reddy, former chief justice of the Patna High Court reportedly stepped down.

Taking up the plea by Rao alleging bias, the bench said justice must seen to be done.

"This exactly is a matter in which he has to inquire into…at this stage, he cannot hold a press conference…but he has crossed that bar now with his expression of his opinion," the bench told senior advocate A M Singhvi appearing for the state government.