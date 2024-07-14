SC to hear KCR's plea against formation of panel to probe power sector 'irregularities' on July 15

The plea is listed to be heard by a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

In his petition, Rao has sought to declare as "illegal" the Telangana government's order constituting the Commission of Inquiry to conduct a judicial inquiry into the correctness and propriety of the decisions taken by his government on procurement of power from Chhattisgarh by Telangana power distribution companies and construction of the Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant at Manuguru and the Yadadri Thermal Plant at Damarcherla by TSGENCO.

TSGENCO is the abbreviation of the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited.