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SCs, STs three times more backward than general castes: Telangana SEEEPC survey

The survey's central methodological contribution is the Composite Backwardness Index (CBI), which the Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG) described as a first of its kind in India.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:24 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 13:24 IST
India NewsTelanganaScheduled CastesScheduled Tribesbackward classessurvey

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