Section 144 imposed after communal clash over animal sacrifice in Telangana's Medak

Tensions prevailed in Telangana's Medak district after a mob reportedly attacked people in a madrasa on Saturday night. The communal incident took place after the madrasa was reportedly transporting cattle for Bakrid sacrifice.

A report by India Today said that the Minhaj Ul Uloom Madrasa was transporting cattle to celebrate Bakrid when some people stopped the vehicle carrying the cattle, which ended up turning into a stone pelting incident among Hindu and Muslim youths.

The injured were later taken to a local hospital for treatment.