Section 144 imposed after communal clash over animal sacrifice in Telangana's Medak

Tensions prevailed in Telangana's Medak district after a mob reportedly attacked people in a madrasa on Saturday night. The communal incident took place after the madrasa was reportedly transporting cattle for Bakrid sacrifice.
A report by India Today said that the Minhaj Ul Uloom Madrasa was transporting cattle to celebrate Bakrid when some people stopped the vehicle carrying the cattle, which ended up turning into a stone pelting incident among Hindu and Muslim youths.
The injured were later taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The police have arrested several local BJP leaders in connection with the attack, the report said.
A purported video of the incident on social media showed several people carrying sticks and shouting shouting slogans
Section 144 of CrPC has been invoked in the district.
A report by The Hindu quoted the Medak District Superintendent of Police B Bala Swamy saying that members from both communities were injured in the clash. "We have increased police patrolling for the night and installed pickets in several places across the town. Situation is now under control," he said.
Following the incident, BJP leader Raja Singh was reportedly detained at the Shamshabad airport for trying to visit Medak.
Published 16 June 2024, 11:51 IST