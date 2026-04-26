<p>Hyderabad: The self-enumeration phase for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/census">Census</a> 2027 commenced in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> on Sunday.</p>.<p>Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla formally inaugurated the Census of India–2027 in the state at Lok Bhavan here by registering through the online self-enumeration facility.</p>.<p>Addressing the people of Telangana on the occasion, the Governor said that the Census is a vital national exercise that provides a comprehensive picture of the population and their socio-economic conditions, a release from Lok Bhavan said.</p>.<p>It forms the foundation for planning, good governance and equitable distribution of resources, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society, he said.</p>.<p>He noted that the census plays a crucial role in formulating policies related to education, healthcare, employment, housing and infrastructure.</p>.<p>Accurate data enables the government to design targeted welfare programmes and effectively assess national progress.</p>.<p>As this is the first census after the formation of Telangana, he said, it assumes significance for the state’s future development and progress, making accurate data collection essential.</p>.<p>The Governor stated that the self-enumeration phase in Telangana will be conducted from April 26 to May 10.</p>.<p>This will be followed by the house-listing operations from May 11 to June 9. This would be India’s first fully digital Census.</p>.Census 2027 to be held in digital mode, first phase in Telangana from May 11 to June 9.<p>The self-enumeration facility allows households to digitally register their details through a simple, convenient and user-friendly process. House-listing will also be carried out digitally to ensure accuracy, transparency and efficiency.</p>.<p>“I have personally completed the self-enumeration process today. It is simple and efficient. I urge all residents of Telangana to actively participate in this important exercise and extend full cooperation to Census officials by providing accurate and clear information,” the Governor said.</p>.<p>He emphasised that public participation would significantly contribute to building a strong, inclusive and well-planned Telangana and India.</p>.<p>Census Director Bharathi Holikeri, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan, Joint Secretary to the Governor K Shashi Kiran Chary, and others were present, the release added.</p>