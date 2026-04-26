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Self-enumeration for Census 2027 begins in Telangana; Guv inaugurates exercise at Lok Bhavan

The Governor stated that the self-enumeration phase in Telangana will be conducted from April 26 to May 10.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsTelanganaCensus

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