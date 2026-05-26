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Homeindiatelangana

Setback to naxals as arms expert Narahari surrenders

The 64-year-old had also served as Secretary of the CPI (Maoist) Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee and is widely regarded as an expert in arms fabrication.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:15 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:15 IST
TelanganaNaxalssurrender

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