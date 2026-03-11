<p>Hyderabad: Newly-appointed Shiv Pratap Shukla was sworn in as Telangana Governor on Wednesday at Hyderabad's Lok Bhavan. </p><p>Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Cabinet ministers, and other senior officials, who extended a warm welcome to him.</p>.Telangana CM challenges BJP to form govt, takes exception to Shah's comments on minorities quota.<p>In his message to people of Telangana after the oath-taking ceremony, Shukla said he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the President of India and the Prime Minister of India for entrusting him with this vital responsibility in their confidence.</p><p>“Serving the people of Telangana fills me with pride and a sense of great fortune. Telangana state stands as a testament to cultural richness, great traditions, and remarkable progress. I believe my experience as Governor of Himachal Pradesh will benefit Telangana. The Telangana region symbolizes hopes, innovations, and resilience. The people's selfless dedication, the state's abundant resources, and strategic vision provide a strong foundation for holistic development and sustainable progress,” said the newly sworn in Governor.</p><p>He said he firmly believes that the Chief Minister and the Cabinet will all together fulfill the aspirations of Telangana's people while upholding democratic values and constitutional goals. </p><p>“As Governor of Telangana state, I am committed to promoting integrity, unity, and comprehensive development. I will perform my duties justly, honestly, and with dedication in accordance with the Indian Constitution. Let us all work together to build a prosperous Telangana state,” he said.</p>