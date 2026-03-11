Menu
Shiv Pratap Shukla sworn in as Telangana Governor

Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Cabinet ministers, and other senior officials, who extended a warm welcome to him.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 14:42 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 14:42 IST
