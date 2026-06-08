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Sigma Advanced Systems secures Rs 208 crore export contract for artillery shell bodies

Continued demand for artillery ammunition worldwide has created a growing requirement for trusted manufacturing partners capable of delivering high-quality ammunition components at scale.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsHyderabadNATONorth America

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