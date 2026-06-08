Sigma Advanced Systems secures Rs 208 crore export contract for artillery shell bodies

<p>Hyderabad: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> based defence manufacturing firm will be manufacturing artillery shell bodies to a customer in North America. Sigma Advanced Systems has won Rs 208 crore export contract for 40,000 units of 155 mm M107 artillery shell bodies.</p><p>The contract will be executed over a six-month period, with production and deliveries scheduled for completion within this timeframe. The project involves the production of 155 mm artillery shell bodies, a critical structural component of artillery ammunition that requires advanced metallurgical expertise, precision manufacturing capabilities, and stringent quality assurance processes.</p><p>The shell body forms the primary structural element of a 155 mm artillery projectile and is among the most critical components in artillery ammunition manufacturing. The 155 mm calibre remains the global standard for modern artillery systems and is widely deployed across NATO and allied platforms.</p>.Missiles, drones and artillery shells to be made in Maharashtra's Shirdi under Rs 10,000 crore push.<p>Continued demand for artillery ammunition worldwide has created a growing requirement for trusted manufacturing partners capable of delivering high-quality ammunition components at scale.<br><br>"This contract reflects the confidence international customers place in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and in Sigma's ability to deliver complex, high-precision products at scale. Manufacturing artillery shell bodies requires deep expertise in metallurgy, precision engineering, process control, and quality assurance. This order strengthens our position within the global <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/defence">defence supply chain</a> and demonstrates our ability to support international customers with world-class manufacturing capabilities from India," said Sigma Advanced Systems, CEO & Executive Director, Sunil Kalidindi.<br><br>He added that this contract represents an important milestone in Sigma Advanced Systems' continued expansion into global defence markets. While the company has built long-standing relationships with leading global aerospace and defence OEMs, this engagement further strengthens its credentials as a trusted international manufacturing partner in the defence sector, he added.<br><br>The order also reflects a broader shift in global supply chains, with international customers increasingly seeking reliable, high-quality manufacturing partners capable of delivering critical defence products at scale.</p>