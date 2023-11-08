'Sinking' piers of Kaleswaram irrigation project gives ammo to oppn attack in T'gana polls

The stated objective of Kaleswaram project, inaugurated in 2019, was to divert 195 TMC of water from the Godavari river to the backward areas in Telangana, according to official data.

The project envisaged diversion of 195 TMC of Godavari water to Sripada Rao Yellampally project and creation of an additional ayacut of about 18.25 lakh acres in Adilabad, Karimnagar, and other districts, including 40 TMC of drinking water to several towns and cities of the state.