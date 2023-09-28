Sintex signs MoU with Govt of Telangana

Sintex BAPL Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun Corp Ltd on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government of Telangana to set up a manufacturing unit in the state with Rs 350 crore investment. The project is being accomplished under the state government’s incentive scheme and will be manufacturing water tanks and pipes. The unit will create 1,000 jobs in the Telangana region.

Along with growing its market reach in water tanks segment, Sintex, a national iconic brand, plans to make its foray into pipes business through this project, which will have a mix of different types of PVC pipes and fittings. The total investment will be spread over the next three financial years.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana IT and industries minister K T Rama Rao said, “We are delighted with Welspun setting up this new facility. The progressive policies and world-class infrastructure offered by the Govt of Telangana have encouraged Welspun World to set up new facility in the state. We are committed to growth of Telangana and will continue to provide support to industries to expand in the state.”