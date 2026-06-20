SIR in Telangana: BLOs to visit each household thrice to ensure maximum coverage

<p>Hyderabad: With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sir">Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) exercise beginning in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana </a>from June 25, Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit every household at least three times to ensure maximum coverage.</p><p>The door-to-door enumeration will run from June 25 to July 24. </p><p>During this period, BLOs will distribute pre-printed Enumeration Forms, assist electors in filling them when needed, and collect completed forms during follow-up visits. </p><p>Voters may also submit forms online at <a href="http://voters.eci.gov.in/">voters.eci.gov.in</a>. The CEO emphasised that providing Aadhaar is optional and not mandatory for submitting Enumeration Forms.</p>.Expedite decision on lawyer's plea against deletion from voter list after West Bengal SIR: Supreme Court to tribunal.<p>The online facility is intended to help electors who are away from their residence, employed in other states, or living abroad. Through the Election Commission portal, voters can check whether their names appeared in the 2002 electoral roll, search parental or grandparental details, and submit Enumeration Forms remotely. Electors who do not receive a form can obtain one from their BLO or download it online.</p><p>Reddy said the primary aim of SIR-2026 is purification of the electoral rolls and inclusion of all eligible citizens. He added that BLOs have undergone intensive training for door-to-door enumeration and that Booth Level Agents have been trained to assist at polling booths.</p><p>House-to-house enumeration will be conducted from June 25 to July 24, 2026, and no extension will be granted beyond that period. The draft electoral roll will be published on July 31, 2026, followed by a claims and objections period from July 31 to August 30, 2026. Verification, hearings and disposal of claims will continue until September 28, 2026, ahead of the final publication of the electoral roll on October 1, 2026.</p><p>New voters who have turned 18, or who will turn 18 on or before October 1, 2026, can apply for inclusion using Form-6 during the revision process.</p><p>Requests for address changes may be submitted using Form-8 after the draft roll is published; such requests will be processed during the claims and objections period.</p><p>No documents are required during the house-to-house enumeration stage. If verification becomes necessary after the draft roll is published, Electoral Registration Officers may seek supporting documents such as birth certificates, passports, educational or residence certificates, government identity documents, caste certificates, land allotment papers, or other officially recognised records.</p>