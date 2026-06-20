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Homeindiatelangana

SIR in Telangana: BLOs to visit each household thrice to ensure maximum coverage

During this period, BLOs will distribute pre-printed Enumeration Forms, assist electors in filling them when needed, and collect completed forms during follow-up visits.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 14:43 IST
India NewsTelanganaspecial intensive revision

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