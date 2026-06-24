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SIR: Telangana CM warns leaders of strict action if found not following party instructions

CM Reddy instructed the leaders to organise more awareness meetings on SIR and entrusted the in-charge ministers with more responsibilities to make the meetings successful,
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsTelanganaIndian politcsA Revanth Reddy

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