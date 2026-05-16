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SIR to begin in Telangana from June 15

During the verification process, as many as 35,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be deployed across the state.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 11:26 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 11:26 IST
India NewsTelanganaspecial intensive revision

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