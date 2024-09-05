Six Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police in Telangana

Hyderabad: Six members of the outlawed CPI Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Bhadradri Kothagudem forest area in Telangana on Thursday.
Bhadradri Kothagudem SP, B Rohit Raju said two greyhound personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire that had taken place on Thursday morning in the forest area of Niladri Peta in Damaratogu-Karakagudem mandal between the Greyhounds team and the Lachanna group of CPI Maoists. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.
Among the deceased was Lachanna, the leader of the group. Lachanna, who is the secretary of the Manuguru Area Committee, has been active in the area for some time. Lachanna is reported to have migrated to Telangana from Chhattisgarh recently. The other five Maoists killed in the encounter have been identified as Tulasi, Sukram, Ramu, Durgesh, and Kosi.
Lachanna belonging to Rayapadu in Chhattisgarh was one of the most wanted CPI Maoist leaders, carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head. There were 50 cases against him at different police stations.
