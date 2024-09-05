Six Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police in Telangana

Hyderabad: Six members of the outlawed CPI Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Bhadradri Kothagudem forest area in Telangana on Thursday.

Bhadradri Kothagudem SP, B Rohit Raju said two greyhound personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire that had taken place on Thursday morning in the forest area of Niladri Peta in Damaratogu-Karakagudem mandal between the Greyhounds team and the Lachanna group of CPI Maoists. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.