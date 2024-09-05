Six Maoists killed, one cop seriously hurt in Telangana encounter

Hyderbad: At least six Maoists are suspected to have been killed in an encounter in the Bhadradri Kothagudem agency area in Telangana on Thursday.
The encounter took place in the forest area of Niladri Peta in Damaratogu-Karakagudem mandal between the Greyhounds team and the Lachanna group of CPI Maoists.
Among the deceased was Lachanna, the leader of the group. A Greyhounds' constable was also said to have been seriously injured in the crossfire.
Lachanna's group, led by Lachanna, who is the secretary of the Manuguru Area Committee, has been active in the area for some time. Lachanna is reported to have migrated to Telangana from Chhattisgarh recently.
Published 05 September 2024, 06:26 IST