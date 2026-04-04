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Six men from Hyderabad detained in Nepal after raid at employer's office

The detained individuals were hired by a Hyderabad-based individual to work as salesmen and customer care staff in Kathmandu.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 16:42 IST
HyderabadNepalTelanganaKathmandu

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