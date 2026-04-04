Six men from Hyderabad detained in Nepal after raid at employer's office

<p>Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan has urged the Government of India to immediately intervene in the case of six youths from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/hyderabad-graveyard-raid-uncovers-hidden-cooking-gas-canisters-amid-shortage-3954759">Hyderabad</a>, Telangana, who are currently detained in Kathmandu, Nepal.</p><p>According to available information, Khan said the detained individuals Syed Majid, Sajid Omer Syed, Mohammed Imran, Mir Khaled Hussain, Razak Mohammed, and Ramadagiri had travelled to Nepal for employment. They were reportedly hired by a Hyderabad-based individual to work as salesmen and customer care staff with a company named Sheertel Holidays.</p><p>The youths had been working for the past three months and were receiving regular salaries. However, following a police raid conducted on March 17, 2026, at the company’s office in Mahalaxmi Municipality, Lalitpur District, Kathmandu, around 40 employees, along with the owner Bibek Regmi, were taken into custody.</p>.Three Jammu and Kashmir youth trapped near Ukraine border after Russian job lure, families say.<p>While Nepali nationals were reportedly released, the six Indian youths continue to remain in detention. It is understood that they were only employees and had no direct involvement in any alleged fraudulent activities.</p><p>Expressing serious concern over their continued detention, Amjed Ullah Khan on Saturday said that the families of the detained youths are in deep distress and have sought immediate assistance for their safe return.</p><p>He has appealed to External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to direct the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to intervene, ensure the safety of the detained individuals, provide legal assistance, and facilitate their early release and repatriation.</p><p>MBT has emphasised that this is a humanitarian issue and deserves urgent attention from the concerned authorities.</p>