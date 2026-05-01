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Six persons injured in explosion in pharma plant in Telangana

All the injured persons are undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official added.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 12:26 IST
India NewsTelanganablastHospitalExplosionpharma

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