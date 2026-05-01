<p>Hyderabad: Six persons suffered injuries, one of them critically, when a reactor exploded in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pharma">pharma</a> plant in Nalgonda district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> on Friday.</p>.<p>The reactor in the plant near Chityal in the district is believed to have exploded due to pressure, a police official told PTI.</p>.<p>Eight people were working at the time of the accident and five of them sustained 10-15 per cent burns, he said. Two persons escaped unhurt.</p>.At least 20 people dead in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada fireworks factory blast.<p>All the injured persons are undergoing treatment in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hospital">hospital</a>, the official added.</p>