Southwest Airlines launches first-ever Global Innovation Centre outside the US in Hyderabad

<p>Hyderabad: US-based carrier Southwest Airlines has launched its first India Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad. Notably, the facility marks Southwest Airlines’ first-ever Global Innovation Centre outside its home country.</p><p>The Southwest Airlines Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad will serve as a strategic hub within the company’s global network, supporting technology, engineering, and enterprise capabilities that enable secure, scalable, and future-ready aviation operations.</p><p>The Hyderabad Global Innovation Centre will scale to over 1,000 highly-skilled engineers and technology professionals, driving capabilities across deep tech, AI/ML, data science, data analytics, digital engineering, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms, digital operations, and next-generation product development, while continuing to strengthen its talent and innovation prowess in the coming years.</p>.Southwest Airlines launches first overseas Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad.<p>During the inauguration, Telangana IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and IT advisor Sai Krishna, met with Lauren Woods, Executive Vice-President & CIO, Krishna Kallepalli, Vice-President & Global Head of Innovation, India, and other senior representatives from Southwest Airlines to discuss the company’s long-term growth plans in Hyderabad and the state’s expanding role as a global hub for travel, hospitality, aviation technology, and enterprise innovation.</p>.<p>“The Hyderabad Office allows Southwest Airlines to advance our vision by furthering our efforts to build critical business and technology skills. Hyderabad is one of the deepest analytics, engineering, and innovation talent pools in the world, making it an ideal location for the next phase of our journey. Opening our Hyderabad office enables us to expand our global talent network, supporting our business operations, and our long-term growth,” said Woods.</p><p>Hyderabad today hosts over 450 GCCs employing more than 1.35 lakh professionals across sectors including technology, financial services, healthcare, aerospace, semiconductors, mobility, and advanced engineering. </p><p>The city continues to attract Fortune 500 companies building high-value centres focused on AI, digital engineering, product development, cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation.</p>