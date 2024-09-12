States asked to press their point of view in apex court on right to levy royalty & taxes judgment

Hyderabad: Stating that the Centre is seeking revision of the Supreme Court's judgement that the right to levy royalty and taxes on mineral extraction and mineral bearing lands will deprive the states of an important source of revenue, having federal implications, former government of India secretary, EAS Sarma, appealed to the states to press their point of view before the top court. He observed this subject has long-term implications for the federal structure of centre-state relations.

“Considering the long-term implications of the Revision Petition filed by the Centre, the states may have to engage a competent team of legal counsel to present their point of view. The Centre has not hesitated to extract huge dividends from the mining CPSEs when it comes to its argument that the judgement burdens the CPSEs. It is also important to bear in mind that many private mining companies are profiteering at the cost of the public exchequer. Since this subject has long-term implications for the federal structure of Centre-States relations, I appeal to the States to press their point of view before the apex court,” Sarma said in a letter to chief ministers of different states.