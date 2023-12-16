Stormy debate in Telangana Assembly as Congress, BRS engage in war of words

'... our government broke the iron gates of Pragati Bhavan (former CM KCR's camp office-cum-official residence). It is a government elected by the people. It is the people's government. Ministers did not have an entry to meet the Chief Minister then. Gaddar (folk singer), who gave a push to the Telangana agitation, did not have an entry. But, today, the government is ready to listen if minorities, Dalits, tribals, women, weaker sections say we have a problem,' the CM said.